Will take families of Hajipur victims to Priyanka Gandhi to open KCR's eyes: Cong leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 : Senior Congress leader Hanumanth Rao on Monday said that he will take the families of Hajipur victims to the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to "open the eyes of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)."

"Three months ago from now, an incident was reported in Bommalaramaram village of Hajipur in which three minor girls aged 11, 13 and 14 years were raped and murdered by Srinivas Reddy. It has been three and a half months now and still, investigation is going on. No leader from TRS party including chief minister KCR and his son KT Rama Rao (KTR) has visited the residences of the victims," Rao, a former MP, told ANI.



"Priyanka Gandhi was stopped and kept in a guest house when she went to Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh to meet the victims. After she took the initiative, the victims are going to be benefitted," he added.

Rao alleged that the state government did not condemn the Hajipur incident and no ex-gratia was given to the victims' families.

"I will take the families of the three victims to Priyanka Gandhi to open the eyes of KCR and KTR and to see that they are benefitted from the government," he said.

