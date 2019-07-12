Will take strict action against those spreading rumours, warns UP Police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): After it was reported that three madrasa students, were allegedly thrashed and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Unnao, police said it remains alert and will take strict action against those who spread "rumours."

IG Law and Order, Pravin Kumar said there was a dispute between two sides over playing cricket."The local police took effective action on the issue. No religious slogans were raised. Some people are trying to give it a communal colour out of conspiracy. Police will take strict action against it," he said.ADG Law and Order, PV Ramashastri and Pravin Kumar said that some anarchist people were attempting to flare up communal tension."Such people won't be successful as UP police will tackle them effectively. Police are working without any discrimination," they said.Earlier in the day, it was reported that three madrasa students were allegedly thrashed with cricket bats and were forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh."Three children were beaten by some boys while they were playing cricket after they refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. They also pelted stones at children. On checking the Facebook profile of the boys, we got to know that they've links with the Bajrang Dal people," Naeem Misbahi, Maulana Jama Masjid, Unnao told ANI.However, the circle officer sharing the details of the case, said, "Three children of Jama Masjid madrasa got injured during a clash between two groups on the cricket ground in Government Inter College (GIC) on Thursday, where these children had gone to play cricket. A case has been registered against the accused persons.Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)