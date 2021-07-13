Will take up Mekedatu project at any cost, says Karnataka

Karnataka's assertion comes a day after the all-party meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin condemned attempts by the neighbouring state to construct a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.

Bengaluru, July 13 (IANS) Despite Tamil Nadu's strong objections to the Mekedatu project, Karnataka on Tuesday once again reiterated that it has got all the right to implement the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery and it will start the work soon.

After a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa told reporters that he had sought clearances from the Union government to implement the proposed Mekedatu project and other irrigation projects in the state in an expeditious manner.

"We have got all the right and we will start the work on this project very soon," Yediyurappa said to a question on Tamil Nadu's objection to the project.

He claimed that detailed discussions took place regarding the irrigation projects in the state including Mekedatu with Shekhawat.

"Union Minister has assured us to resolve all issues regarding providing clearances from the Union government to take up this project," he said.

Yediyurappa added that apart from Mekedatu, discussions were also held on the gazette notification of the Krishna tribunal award, the Upper Krishna Project, the Kalasa-Banduri Nala Project, and implementation of the Yettinahole project.

