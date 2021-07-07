  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Will TAPI gas pipeline project be given formal burial if Taliban wins in Afghanistan?

Will TAPI gas pipeline project be given formal burial if Taliban wins in Afghanistan?

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jul 7th, 2021, 18:40:09hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Mahua Venkatesh
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features