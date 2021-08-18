Will tread extra mile to put K'taka on top of country's industry map: Bommai

In his address at an ceremony, organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FKCCI), where the Sir M Visvesvaraya Memorial Award was presented to GEF and Ramaiah Group of Institutions Chairman, Dr M.R. Jayaram, Bommai said that in the coming days, the state government will strive hard to put the state ahead in industrial development.

"I will tread an extra mile with you (industrialists) to make it successful," he said.

Recalling late Mysore Diwan Sir M. Visvesvaraya's statement "Industrialise or perish", Bommai said that he had sown the seeds of the industrialisation in the state.

"Several public sector companies were established in and around Bengaluru. From iron and steel to cement, paper to soap, you name it, it was his initiative. He was farsighted. Not only industries, he has contributed to the banking and education sector too. We need people like Visvesvaraya now to build and take forward Karnataka into the 21st century," he said.

Lauding Ramaiah group support and cooperation during the ongoing pandemic crisis, the Bommai said that the support and cooperation extended by it, especially its hospital, during the ongoing pandemic crisis that has gripped the state since March 2020 has been praise-worthy.

The award was presented by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was also present.

