Will try to bring one of the main actors of web series 'Fauda' to India: Israeli envoy

Speaking on the sidelines of his first media briefing on the bilateral relations between Israel and India, he said, "Happy & surprised to see how popular 'Fauda' is in India. Hopefully we will be able to bring one of the main actors of the show here. We are still working on it."

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Thursday said that he was happy and surprised to know that Israeli web series Fauda is popular in India and said that he will try to bring one of the main actors here.

Fauda meaning chaos in Arabic is an Israeli web series which was released online in 2015 and it became very popular around the world with a huge viewership.

This series was developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff drawing on their experiences in the Israel Defense Forces. The series premiered on February 15, 2015. It tells the story of Doron, a commander in the Mista'arvim unit and his team; in the first season, they pursue a Hamas arch-terrorist known as "The Panther".

The first season was filmed in Kafr Qasim during the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict. It premiered on February 15, 2015. The second season premiered on December 31, 2017. The third season takes place in the Gaza Strip and was aired in 2019 and 2020. Internationally, the series is streamed by Netflix. In late 2020, it was announced that Fauda would be returning for a fourth season soon.

--IANS

ams/bg