Will UP govt bring truth of Agra hospital mockdrill, asks Priyanka

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the oxygen crisis in the Agra hospital and asked if the government would get to the bottom of the truth in the hospital for the mock drill and punish the people behind it.

"At the time of the oxygen crisis, the Uttar Pradesh government repeatedly claimed that there was no shortage of oxygen. Across the state number of people died. In Agra also administration is claiming that there was no shortage of oxygen. Will Uttar Pradesh government bring the reality of Agra medical mock drill and punishment them?" Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi attaching several news reports.

Her remarks came after a video went viral two days ago bringing to light the alleged heinous crime by the management of the Paras Hospital of Agra.

Following the furore raised in political circles, the Agra district administration has sealed the hospital and registered a case against the owners under the Epidemics Act. The licence of the hospital has also been suspended.

The official figure of death on April 26, the night oxygen supply was alleged to have been cut off resulting in 22 deaths, was only seven.

A two-man inquiry committee has been set up by the Agra district administration to investigate allegations against the controversy shrouding 22 deaths due to oxygen supply suspension as part of a "mock drill" by a private hospital in Agra.

--IANS

