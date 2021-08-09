Will visit Delhi to discuss Mekedatu project's speedy implementation: K'taka CM

"We have already submitted a detailed project report to the central government. I have been assured of issuing early clearance to the Mekedatu project by the Centre," he asserted.

Mysuru, Aug 9 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that he will visit New Delhi to discuss speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project.

"When I reach Delhi, there are two things that we are going to work on. We will meet the concerned union minister to brief him about the existing situation. We have to also brief about the orders from the Supreme Court.

"We are also meeting our advocate's team to discuss how to proceed legally on the issue. Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol will also be there," added the CM.

"We will exercise our rights, the Mekedatu project will be started after getting necessary permissions faster," he said.

Bommai expressed his unhappiness over neighbouring Tamil Nadu making Mekedatu a political issue.

"Since the beginning, Tamil Nadu has indulged in water politics. Political parties have attained power many times on the issue of Cauvery river water distribution. The river bed must be utilised for the progress of farmers by either states. Making politics out of it, is not in the interest of farmers," he opined.

--IANS

mka/shs/bg