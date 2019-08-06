Will wait for SC order on Ram Temple, no Bill needed in Parliament: Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Tuesday said the organisation does not want any Bill in Parliament on Ram Temple, adding that it will wait for the Supreme Court's decision on the issue.

"I think Ram temple issue is on its way to a solution, the way Supreme Court has decided to give it a day-to-day hearing until a decision is reached, we feel that it will be solved in the coming two-three months. Now that we have reached this stage, we should wait," he told ANI when asked if RSS wants any Bill for early solution of the issue.A constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer started a day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case today.Last week, the court observed that a three-member mediation panel appointed by it on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute failed to achieve an amicable settlement.Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, among the parties -- Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)