Will watch Chhapaak tomorrow: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that he will be going to watch Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' on Saturday.

Praising the movie which is based on the real-life of acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005, Baghel said that the movie is tax-free in Chhattisgarh and such type of films should be encouraged.



In the same context, the Chief Minister said, "It is the most violent act to throw acid on any women. The survivors who faced this heinous crime should be praised and any film based on this topic should be encouraged."

'Chhapaak' is helmed by director Meghna Gulzar who is known for her outstanding work in blockbuster hit 'Raazi'. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios.

The film marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Baghel also praised his party workers after winning all the ten Municipal Corporation seats in the state.

He said, "It is a great victory for us. I want to thank all the voters and express my gratitude to party workers for this victory." (ANI)

