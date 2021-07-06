Will work for development of Mizoram: New Guv

Amaravati, July 6 (IANS) Newly-appointed Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu on Tuesday said he will do everything at his disposal for the development of the northeastern state.
"I will work for the development of Mizoram people and put in all my efforts for that state's overall development," said Babu.
An elated Babu thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkayya Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for being elevated as a Governor.
Babu said he will build up his awareness on the northeastern state and learn the problems being faced by Mizoram, along with the available opportunities to coordinate with the chief minister and central government as facilitator in the Constitutional role.
Babu said earlier he was in politics but the new role is beyond politics and Constitutional in nature.
