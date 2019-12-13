Will work on ground level in Thana Mandi block of Jammu, says chairperson Rozi Mir

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The newly-appointed chairperson of Thana Mandi block Rozi Mir on Friday said she will work on the ground level and will take steps for development in the block.

She aims to work for the development in the far-flung border area and for the betterment of the people.

"There is a need to develop Jammu. All the MLAs have only fought for votes and not for the people of Jammu. I'm grateful to the people for appointing me as the chairperson of Thana Mandi Block. I have always wished for the development of this Panchayat. The Thana Mandi Block is very backward and I will work on the ground level for the development of it. Dispensaries should be established in this Panchayat. People should have good roads and schools for the students," Mir told ANI."As Sarpanch, she has done a lot for the Panchayat. So the people chose her as the chairperson of the block. She built homes for the people and addressed the problems of the people. There are continuous problems of water, roads, electricity," said a Panchayat Haji Iqbal.The BDC elections took place in October for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of its special status given under Article 370 in August. (ANI)