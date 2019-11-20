Will work with Rajinikanth for welfare of TN: Kamal Haasan

Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician and MNM Founder Kamal Haasan reiterated that he and actor Rajinikanth would jointly work together for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday Kamal Haasan said it is the welfare of Tamil Nadu that is more important than the 44-year friendship with Rajinikanth.

Kamal Haasan said if need be for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, we will work together.

On Monday both Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth had said they would join hands if there is a need.

While Kamal Haasan has already floated Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Rajinikanth has announced his intention to float a party and contest in all the 234 assembly constituencies as and when the assembly polls are announced. On Monday, Kamal Haasan had said he and Rajinikanth were friends for a long time and if there is a need then they would join hands for the welfare of Tamil Nadu. Later speaking to the reporters, Rajinikanth echoing Kamal Haasan, said if the circumstances demand that we both have to join together then we will come together. vj/skp/