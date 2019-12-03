Willing for changes in laws over crime against women, say ministers

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said in Lok Sabha that there "cannot be a bigger inhuman act" than the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad and the government was willing to bring a more stringent law over brutality against women if there is consensus in the House.

The Members of the Lower House demanded strict punishment for guilty. Some even demanded death sentence for rapists.

It was said that those guilty in Nirbhaya gang rape in Delhi in 2002 had not been meted out due punishment.Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the government was prepared to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for speedy justice in heinous crimes against women.TRS member Nama Nageswar Rao said the police had arrested the accused in six hours in the vet's rape and murder case. He said incidents of crimes against women were taking place in different parts of the country and time had come to make changes to IPC.Singh said that the "entire country has been hurt by the incident in Hyderabad and felt ashamed over it".Singh, who is Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha, said the members have strongly condemned the incident and have demanded harshest punishment for the perpetrators.The minister said a stringent law had been made after the Nirbhaya rape and murder case but incidents of brutality against women have continued to take place.The government has no objection if the House takes up a detailed discussion on the issue, he said."Whatever agreement is reached on a tough law, we are ready to make it," he asserted.Singh also said that he was short of words to condemn the incident.The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 28.The police have arrested four accused persons involved in the rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor. The accused that were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners. (ANI)