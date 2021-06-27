Windows 11 will be able to sideload Android apps: Report

While distinguished engineer Miguel de Icaza notes on his Twitter account that he doesn't speak for Microsoft, his response appears to be a ringing declaration that sideloading Android apps is possible.

San Francisco, June 27 (IANS) Microsoft's Windows 11 may not be limited to the Amazon App Store to install Android apps as it willAbe possible to sideload Android apps onto Windows 11.

This means users won't be limited to the Android apps found on the Amazon App Store as long as they have the APK file, Android Central reported.

When Microsoft announced Android app support in Windows 11, it came with the caveat that apps would be downloaded from the Microsoft Store via the Amazon App Store.

The main concern is the number of available apps, roughly 500,000 versus around 3.5 million on the Google Play Store. That leaves out some of the more popular apps like Snapchat, which are not available on the Amazon App Store.

Recently, Microsoft said that it will have more to say about the Android app experience "in the coming months".

