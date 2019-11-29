Winter Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Upper House of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha, was on Friday adjourned till 11 am, Monday, after a packed second week of the Winter Session which started on November 18.

The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, and the Chit Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019, were passed by the Upper House this week.



The House also attracted criticism after its marshals were seen wearing military style uniforms. The uniforms were later dropped after objections were raised by various opposition party members and former army officers.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed uproar over formation of a two-day long BJP-led government in Maharashtra. Members also raised BJP MP Pragya Thakur's controversial remark concerning Nathuram Godse.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh had given a notice for suspension of business under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha over Thakur's comment.

The Winter Session of the Parliament is scheduled to continue till December 13. (ANI)

