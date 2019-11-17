Winter Session of Parliament: BJD to demand expansion of banking, telecom facility in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will demand expansion of banking and telecommunication coverage as well as the national highway in Odisha during the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning Monday.

In a statement, Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said the BJD MPs will also raise the issue of Women's Reservation Bill, starting of a direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai.



Rollback of CBSE fees hike, recognition of Bali Jatra as the National Maritime Heritage festival, and income tax exemption for the District Mineral Fund will be among those major issues that will be raised in Parliament.

BJD has 12 members in the Lok Sabha and seven members in the upper House of Parliament.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on Monday and will conclude on December 13. (ANI)

