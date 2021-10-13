Wipro's consolidated Q2FY22 YoY net profit up 18.9%

The net profit attributable to equity holders of the company rose to Rs 2,930.7 crore during the period under review from Rs 2,465.6 crore during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) IT major Wipro on Wednesday reported 18.86 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY22.

Its revenue increased 30.12 per cent during Q2FY22 to Rs 19,667.4 crore from Rs 15,114.5 crore from the like quarter of FY21.

Managing Director and CEO Thierry Delaporte said: "The Q2 results demonstrate that our business strategy is working well."

"We grew at over 4.5 per cent organic sequential growth for a second quarter in a row, resulting in a 28 per cent YoY growth in the first half of this financial year."

Besides, the company gave a positive outlook for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

The company expects revenue from IT Services business to be in the range of $2,631 million to $2,683 million, translating into a sequential growth of 2 to 4 per cent.

In addition, the company's earnings per share for the quarter rose to Rs 5.36 ($0.071), an increase of 23.8 per cent YoY.

