Wish unfulfilled, man sets shrine on fire

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 13 (IANS) A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district allegedly set a religious place at a village on fire as he was upset with God for not fulfilling his wish.

Bhure, a.k.a Iqram, was apparently in an inebriated state when he caused the blaze at Puraini village. Nagina police arrested him on Sunday.