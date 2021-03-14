With 16K new Covid-19 cases, Maha tally crosses 23 lakh

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) With 16,620 new cases, Maharashtra on Sunday crossed the 23 lakh mark of total Covid-19 infections registered till date since the past 370 days, health officials said here.

The first two Covid-19 cases were recorded in Pune on March 9, 2020, which have now shot upto a whopping 23,14,413 cases documented since then, or coming to nearly 20 per cent of all the infections notched in the country.