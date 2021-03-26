With 210 new Covid cases, J&K sees highest spike of year

Jammu, March 26 (IANS) J&K added 210 fresh Covid infections on Friday, the highest single day rise so far this year, pushing the tally to 129,413.
An official bulletin said out of the 210 new cases, 41 are in Jammu division and 169 in Kashmir division, while 121 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
So far, 125,748 have recovered in J&K.
As many as 1,984 people have succumbed to the Covid in J&K.
The number of active cases is 1,681 out of which 412 are from Jammu division and 1,269 from Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/sdr/