With 226 new cases, T'gana Covid tally reaches over 2.92L

According to the director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

The state's cumulative tally rose to 2,92,621. One person succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 1,584.

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (IANS) Telangana recorded 226 new Covid cases and reported one death during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday.

While 44.96 per cent of the total deaths occurred due to Covid, the rest 55.04 per cent had comorbidities, said health officials.

During the last 24 hours, 224 people recovered from the virus taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,87,117.

The recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent against the national average of 96.7 per cent.

The state now has 3,920 active cases, including 2,322 who are in home or institutional isolation.

Majority of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,001 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 219 private hospitals 6,757 out of 7,779 beds were vacant.

The daily count in Greater Hyderabad dropped further to 39. Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri districts recorded the second highest number at 16 each followed by Rangareddy (15) and Warangal Urban (10). The daily count in the remaining districts was in single digit.

The authorities conducted 31,647 tests. While 27,662 samples were tested in the government labs, 3,985 tests were conducted in the private labs. With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 75,74,184. Tests per million population reached 2,03,497.

According to officials, 70 per cent of 2,92,621 cases reported in the state so far were asymptomatic.

The data shows that 63.90 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years. Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

--IANS

ms/dpb