With 2.27 pc positivity rate, India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): With 42,015 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's daily positivity rate remained less than 3 per cent for 30 consecutive days.



Positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent.

With the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, as many as 3,12,16,337 cases have been reported in the country so far, Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

As many as 36,977 recoveries were witnessed in the last 24 hours, taking the number to 3,03,90,687 so far.

There are currently 4,07,170 active cases, which constitute 1.30 per cent of total cases.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,18,480 with 3,998 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours as Maharashtra carried out the 14th reconciliation exercise of Covid data in the state. As a result, the state's positive case tally increased by 2,479 while the death tally increased by 3,509, the ministry informed in its bulletin yesterday.

Testing capacity substantially ramped up as 44.91 crore samples have been tested.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 44,91,93,273 samples have been tested up to July 20, out of which, 18,52,140 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 41,54,72,455. (ANI)