With 4 more deaths Odisha Covid toll rises to 8,150

The state also registered 734 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which, 101 are below 18 years of age. While 424 are detected from quarantine centres and 310 are local contacts, the information and public relation department of Odisha said.

Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 (IANS) Odisha on Wednesday reported death of another four Covid-19 patients taking up the state toll to 8,150.

According to the State Health Department, one person each from Cuttack, Kendrapara, Khurda and Nayagarh districts have succumbed to the disease.

"This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19," the health department said.

The fresh cases were reported from 25 out of 30 districts of Odisha. Khurda district continues to report the highest single-day Covid cases of 335 followed by Cuttack (91), Jagatsinghpur (32) and Balasore (30). Remaining 21 districts reported below 30 cases.

With this, the Covid-19 cases in the state surged to 10,21,950, of which 10,08,226 persons have been recovered from the disease. Now, the active cases stood at 5,521 in the state.

