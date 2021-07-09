With 50 pc students, Gujarat to reopen schools for class 12 from July 15

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Gujarat government on Friday decided to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from July 15.



Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that nearly 50 per cent of the students will be allowed to attend campuses, however, the attendance of students in such institutions is optional.

"Gujarat to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from July 15. 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend campuses. Students can attend physical classes on a voluntary basis. Attendance will not be mandatory," said Rupani.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Thursday added 62 new cases of coronavirus that raised its tally of infections to 8,24,091, an official from that state health department said.

With no fresh casualties in the last 24 hours for the second consecutive day, the state's toll stood at 10,072, while 534 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 8,12,522. (ANI)