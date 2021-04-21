With 6,542 new cases, Telangana sees biggest spike

The state continued to see a massive surge in new infections while the government imposed night curfew till April 30 to contain the virus spread.

The period which ended 8 p.m. on Tuesday also saw 20 deaths, the highest single-day toll in the second wave so far.

Hyderabad, April 21 (IANS) In the biggest daily spike, Telangana reported 6,542 new Covid-19 cases during 24-hour period.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,67,901 while the death toll has mounted to 1,876.

According to a bulletin by the state health department, the case fatality dropped marginally to 0.50 per cent against the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Indicating the huge surge, 12 out of 33 districts reported 200 or more cases. Ten districts saw a daily spike of 100 or more cases.

Greater Hyderabad and surrounding districts remained the worst affected along with the districts bordering Maharashtra.

The state capital broke a new record with 898 cases. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 570 and 532 cases respectively.

Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra saw 427 new cases followed by 320 in Sangareddy, 285 in Nalgonda, 263 in Mahaboobnagar, 246 in Khammam, 244 in Warangal Urban, 235 in Kamareddy, 230 in Jagtiyal and 203 in Karimnagar.

The number of active cases in the state climbed to 46,488 from 42,853 the previous day.

A total of 2,887 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,19,537.

The recovery rate has slipped further to 86.85 per cent against the national average of 85 per cent.

The health authorities tested 1,30,105 samples, taking the total number of tests to over 1.20 crore. Samples tested per million population jumped to 3,24,371.

--IANS

ms/dpb