With additions like INS Khanderi, we're capable of giving Pak much bigger blow: Rajnath

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Pakistan should be wary of the recent additions to our naval capacity as with them we could deliver them a bigger blow, said Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at the commissioning ceremony of the second Kalvari-class submarine INS 'Khanderi' on Saturday.

"Pakistan should understand that today with the strong resolve of our government and advancement in naval capacity with additions like INS Khanderi, we are capable of giving a much bigger blow to it," Singh said at an event here.Lauding the name given to the Kalvari-class submarine, Rajnath said, "The name Khanderi is inspired by the dreaded 'Sword Tooth Fish,' a deadly fish known to hunt whilst swimming close to the bottom of the ocean. Khanderi is also the name of an island fort constructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was one of the few medieval rulers in the country who understood the significance of Naval supremacy."Singh also praised India's collaboration with France in building the INS Khanderi, which is the second of the Navy's six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India. It is a diesel-electric attack submarine which is designed by French naval defense and energy company DCNS which is being manufactured at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai."Our special partnership with French naval will touch new heights. The construction of the submarine is benefiting industries indirectly, through the Make in India program. Our government is alert to the needs of our defense forces and we are committed to fulfilling it," he said.The Defense Minister in his speech also said that he would stay on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya for today.He also hailed the work done by the Indian Navy in ridding the sea routes of piracy and added about the upcoming additions to its capabilities."Our Navy has done great work in the eradication of Piracy in waters. When sea routes are secured, the impact can be seen on the trade of that region. The Nilgiri ship is also going to be launched and world-class aircraft carrier dock will also be inaugurated soon," Singh said. (ANI)