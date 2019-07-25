With an aim to revamp Congress, Priyanka to tour UP

By Syed Mojiz Imam

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): With an aim to strengthen the party cadre at the ground level, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will travel to the eastern Uttar Pradesh soon.

According to a source in the party, Priyanka will meet workers in each division and take their feedback and suggestions to pick up prominent and popular faces to lead the district level committees.



With an intention to revamp the organisation from the roots, Priyanka has been meeting selected workers separately in the national capital starting July 15 to discuss district wise strategies.

"This exercise will continue for few more days," the source said.

The workers who are meeting her in New Delhi are being given forms to fill to record their suggestions. "Based on workers' feedback, the Congress leader is taking personal notes," said a party worker who recently met Priyanka.

Last week, she visited Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh to meet kin of victims of a firing incident. A high voltage political drama unfolded after she was detained and taken to Mirzapur district where she spent a night with party workers.

Priyanka was made in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh before Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)