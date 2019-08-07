With Article 370 out, government faces monumental challenges

Uncertainty grew over the weekend in Jammu & Kashmir when the government issued travel advisories, cut off essential communications services, deployed troops to the region, cancelled the Amarnath Yatra and placed former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on house arrest. Speculation was rife with what events might transpire during the week. Those questions were finally answered when Home Minister Amit Shah in a speech in parliament stated that Article 370, which grants special status to J&K will be revoked. The Kashmir Times editorial came down hard of the manner in which the government arrived at the decision –

Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders have been jailed at secret locations.



This is unconstitutional & undemocratic.



It’s also short sighted and foolish because it will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vaccum created by GOI.



The imprisoned leaders must be released. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

This means Jammu & Kashmir as we know it will be bifurcated into two Union Territories – Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. With this move, India will now have 28 states and 9 Union Territories. Shah in his speech in parliament said in part, “This decision is a tribute to all the patriots who made the supreme sacrifice for a united India.” Wajahat Habibullah, former Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, in a column for The Hindu sums up the move by the government –

The BJP, as a part of its manifesto in the run up to the recent Lok Sabha elections included revoking the special status for the former state. The recent attacks in Pulwama that garnered national attention might have set the ball rolling. A reason being given for the scrapping Article 370 is development of a state that has witnessed terrorism. Both houses cleared the Jammu and Kashmir reorganization Act, but now this will face legal scrutiny. The Hindu editorial called the move by the government hasty –

Article 370 granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir as it was. This was part of the Constitution (application to Jammu & Kashmir) Order of 1954. By scrapping this, the government has allowed for provisions of the constitution including amendments to apply to the area of Jammu & Kashmir. In addition, the government scrapped Article 35A, which gave the State Legislature of Jammu and Kashmir power to define who shall be permanent residents of the state, to confer them special rights among others.

One of the regions that will now be a Union Territory is Ladakh. This is a region that has been demanding something similar. They wanted to be separate from J&K. A year ago, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) unanimously passed a resolution demanding complete autonomy from Kashmir’s administrative setup. The LAHDC was set up to give the people of Leh and Kargil district powers. In 2003, the Kargil district got autonomy. Former Ambassador P. Stobdan, in an op-ed for Outlook welcomes the latest developments –

The one country that everyone’s watching in light of the decision by the government is Pakistan. They have written to the Secretary General of the United Nations about the recent developments. Pakistan has stated that it will use all diplomatic efforts in light of the government’s decisions. Prime Minister Imran Khan criticised the BJP. In a joint session of the Pakistani parliament he said in part, “Jinnah knew that RSS wants India only for Hindus and any Muslims there would be treated as second-class citizens. He was the first to see through their agenda”.

Going forward, the government faces two big challenges in terms of the new law. First, it will be challenged in court. The Rajya Sabha has already passed a resolution that recommends the President repeal most of Article 370. The government has also introduced a reorganisation bill that splits up the state. Sanjay Hegde and Pranjal Kishore, practising lawyers in the Supreme Court, in an op-ed for Business Standard, write on the legal ramifications –

The next challenge the government will face is political and economic. The government will need to ensure that peace prevails in the newly re-drawn regions. This can be done only through political and economic integration; which for the rest of India, has been a slow process. The government will need to boost spending as well as encourage private sector investment by making it clear that anyone doing so is making the right call. The Indian Express editorial highlights the main challenge that now lies ahead for the government, calling for the release of leaders who have been detained –

