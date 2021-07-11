With beaches closed, Goa's waterfalls beckon

Popular waterfalls like Dudhsagar, Charvane, Surla, Bamonbudo, Hirvem, have seen a steady stream of visitors, even amid the ongoing state-level Covid-19 curfew, where the pounding of streams of white, cascading water provides a perfect contrast in the oppressive pandemic season.

Panaji, July 11 (IANS) With beaches out of bounds due to the ongoing monsoons, fun seekers appear to have made a beeline for Goa's waterfalls, which are abound in the state's hinterland in the lower reaches of the Western ghats mountain range during the rainy season.

"Bathing under a waterfall with nature all around is a very therapeutic activity for me and it refreshes me physically and mentally. I also end up waking up early around 6 a.m. when I visit these waterfalls and I feel it's the best start to my day," says Jigyasaa Malhotra, a Goa-based travel content creator, who relishes an opportunity to take a dip in the outdoors.

Bathing in waterfalls is a popular penchant for those who love the outdoors in Goa, especially in the monsoons, when water-logged streams channel their way down their ancient course, emptying into canyons.

The Dudhsagar waterfall, for instance, almost charmed its way into Daniel Craig-starring James Bond film "Skyfall" in 2011, before security issues and complexities related to shooting permissions in the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary, put paid to the prospects.

Of late however, with the state's numerous seasonal waterfalls emerging on the tourist radar, promising the prospects of witnessing the majesty of an 'unexplored Goa' have dented the sheen of the picturesque water bodies.

To prevent indiscriminate littering, social media influencer Flexia Dsouza, who regularly documents her waterfall outings urges potential visitors to take their garbage back with them.

"If you happen to carry food or booze, please make sure you take back the plastic packets and bottles. It's a humble request. Every little effort counts. If everyone starts taking back their plastic, there won't be trash at pretty spots in Goa's hinterlands," she says.

Over the last week, the increasing number and frequency of tourists to the waterfalls have forced villagers in more remote parts of Goa like Sattari and Canacona, to ban entry of outsiders or blocking roads.

As stunning as the picture postcard backdrop of a waterfall appears, drownings at these water bodies are unfortunately a frequent occurrence.

Drishti Marine, a private lifeguard agency appointed by the state government, mans the lifeguard station at the Dudhsagar waterfall located near South Goa's Collem railway station.

Since 2014, 59 incidents related to drowning have occurred at the waterfall, which is popular with tourists as well as locals and residents of Karnataka which lies in close proximity), in which 67 persons were rescued and three succumbed.

According to Navin Awasthi, operations head at Drishti Marine, some basic precautions could help in preventing mishaps during a waterfall outing.

"Whilst swimming stay within the demarcated swim zone, don't lean on the railings, do not venture towards the edge of the falls, do not take selfies near the edge or on rocky areas. One also should not jump into the water without knowing what is underneath the surface. It could lead to injuries or death," he said.

