With brick in hand, DMK's Udhayanidhi slams Centre over construction of AIIMS, Madurai

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26 (ANI): Holding a red brick in his hand, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election rally here took a pot shot at the Centre over construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai and said that he has "brought" the AIIMS "along with him."



"I went to Madurai to visit AIIMS hospital site and believe me, I could lift the hospital in my hands. See, here is the hospital Modi (Prime Minister) has given us," Stalin said at a roadshow in the Ottapidaram area of Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on Thursday.

"You know how much money has been spent on it till now?....Rs 75,000 crores," he alleged.

Back in 2019, the Centre had said that AIIMS in Madurai would be functional by 2022. It was announced that the AIIMS hospital will be set up at 224.24 acres in Thoppur which comes under the Thirupparankundram Assembly constituency in Madurai district at a cost of Rs 1,264 crores.

Udhayanidhi Stalin further hit out at the Centre over the demonetisation of currency notes in 2016, saying that the hard-earned money of the people had been invalidated.

"Our hard-earned money was invalidated by Modi (during demonetisation). We must also invalidate him in this election. Will you? At the time, he had said 'A New India will arise'. I have been observing for the past three years. Has it arrived?" Stalin said as he waved a currency note in front of the crowd.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of DMK chief MK Stalin will be making his debut in the upcoming assembly elections in the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

