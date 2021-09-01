With COVID-19 norms in place, schools in Telangana reopen

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 1 (ANI): Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in Telangana have reopened for all classes from Wednesday.



In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the state, the state government has allowed all students to attend physical classes from September 1.

St. Anthony's High School of Hyderabad has also reopened for classes 8 to 12. Students were seen enthusiastic as well as worried about their health over the resumption of physical classes.

Schools are also ensuring properly sanitisation and regular temperature check-ups of staff and students.

"We are properly sanitising the school premises and a regular temperature check-up is being done of all the students. In order to maintain social distancing, we have allotted only two classrooms on one floor, of which 20 students will be permitted in each classroom," the Administrative Officer of St. Anthony's High School, Hyderabad said.

Further, he said that only high schools are allowed to conduct offline classes from today.

Speaking to ANI, a student named Shloka said, "Conducting online classes are better and school reopening at this time is not an appropriate decision. Will analyse if COVID protocols are being maintained today in the school and will decide to continue offline classes further."

Another student of class 8, Gaurav said, "I am very happy and excited about attending offline classes. I am feeling safe as the school has taken all the precautionary measures."

A parent of a student said, "Offline classes are better for students because they are not able to understand everything in online classes. Also, the school is taking proper care of coronavirus precautionary measures in the school. They are properly sanitising the premises and providing masks to students." (ANI)

