With Covid cases rising, TN to shut schools for classes IX to XI

However, classes will be conducted for the students in online or digital mode, an order issued by the state government said on Saturday.

Chennai: With Covid-19 cases on the rise in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to close schools for students of Classes IX, X and XI with effect from Monday.

The government order noted that hostels must also be closed and the students should return to their homes.

According to the order, schools are to remain open for Class XII students, strictly following all the safety protocols. The board exams will be conducted in accordance with the standard operating procedures for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, public examinations for students belonging to other boards will be allowed, along with special classes being held for them, and hostels will also will be kept open for these students.

On Friday, the number of new cases once again shot above the 1,000-mark in Tamil Nadu, with 1,087 fresh cases getting reported from across the state. The tally of active cases stood at 6,690 as against 4,009 cases on March 1.