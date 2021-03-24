With Covid on rise, Hyd Varsity halts further return of students

Hyderabad, March 24 (IANS) Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in different parts of the country, coupled with the Telangana government's decision to shut all educational institutions in the state, the University of Hyderabad has decided to put on hold until further notice the return of terminal semester post-graduate students and all research scholars barring the 2020 batch to the campus.

It was only two weeks ago that the university's task force had recommended the return of about 2,000 terminal semester students, if they wished to do so.

However, following a review meeting held by the Vice-Chancellor with senior administrators and the task force on Wednesday, the university has announced that it is pausing its plans to start in-person or blended classes until further orders.

As per a statement issued by the university, the academic units have been asked to continue all teachings online and conduct the end-semester examinations in the virtual mode.

There are about 1,200 students, including research scholars and Master's students, who are currently on the campus to complete their practical/laboratory/project/thesis work before they graduate in June.

The departments and schools that are in the process of completing the practical inputs have been advised to continue to do so by strictly following all Covid protocols. All students, faculty and staff have been asked to strictly follow the health protocols already circulated by the task force.

In the coming days, the university will conduct mock drills of the health emergency response system on the campus and work with the School of Medical Sciences to institute a public health surveillance system as per WHO/ICMR protocols.

Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile said that he can understand the anxiety of the students and their families caused by the current surge in Covid cases and the state government's decision to close educational institutions.

He added that those students who wished to go back home may feel free to do so and assured that the university will do everything possible to facilitate the continuation of academic activities online.

Appa Rao appealed to all the students who have chosen to stay in the hostels on campus to remain cautious in their interactions and be prudent in their movements in and out of the campus.

"If students don't exercise self-regulation in their own behaviour, and if the situation worsens, the university may be compelled to impose a stricter regulatory environment," he cautioned.

