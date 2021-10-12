With COVID protocols in place, no chief guest for RSS' Vijayadashmi event this year too

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): With protocols in place due to the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has decided not to invite any guest for the annual Vijayadashmi address by its Sarsanghchalak for the second consecutive year.



Just like last year, the festive occasion will only be addressed by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

According to a senior functionary of RSS, the ground that is normally flooded by swayamsewaks clad in white shirts and brown colour trousers, will witness not more than 500 people.

Last year, this number was confined to 50 RSS cadres.

"With a slightly better situation this time, we will have 500 people spread in the ground. The speech of RSS chief will be broadcast live on social media," the functionary said.

Another senior RSS functionary said there is a discussion for getting permission for smaller groups to watch the address on LED screens at 40 different locations in Nagpur.

In the previous years, the Vijayadashami programme has witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities including former President Pranab Mukherjee, HCL chief Shiv Nadar and child rights activist and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi. (ANI)