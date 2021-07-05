With Covid restrictions relaxed, life is almost normal in TN

The months of May and June saw a surge in coronavirus infections after the Assembly polls in April this year and the DMK government imposed the lockdown.

Chennai, July 5 (IANS) Life in Tamil Nadu is almost normal after two months with Covid-19 lockdown restrictions relaxed to a large extent.

Based on the infection numbers, the lockdown restrictions were gradually relaxed.

Barring opening of movie theatres, bars, swimming pools, inter-state bus services, zoos, schools, colleges, social and political meetings, the restrictions on most of the other activities have been lifted.

Intra and inter district bus services with 50 per cent seating capacity have been allowed and e-pass and e-registration requirements have been taken off.

Subject to the relaxations, the Covid-19 lockdown has been extended for another week till July 12.

From Monday onwards all places of worship will be open and the business time for restaurants/hotels has been extended till 8 p.m. with 50 per cent capacity and without air conditioning.

Information technology companies, gym, yoga centres, textile and jewellery shops, amusement parks allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity and liquor shops to remain open till 8 p.m.

The headcount restrictions - 50 people for weddings and 20 for funerals -- will continue.

