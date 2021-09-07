With Covid resurge 'Goa on alert like Kerala, Maha'

Sawant also said that the state government was 100 percent prepared for the third wave in case it strikes in terms of human and infrastructural resources to combat the next phase of the pandemic.

Panaji, Sep 7 (IANS) Goa needs to be on the alert like the states of Kerala and Maharashtra in wake of increasing number of Covid cases in the two states in recent times, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

"We are fully prepared, but people also have to be fully prepared. No one had thought that the second wave would strike to such a degree. We need to be alert," Sawant told a government function here.

"Our neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Kerala have alerted their people, because the maximum cases at present are in Kerala and Maharashtra. Maharashtra has started imposing the curfew in a big way," Sawant also said.

Speaking about Goa's readiness to handle the third Covid wave, should it strike, Sawant said: "Whatever infrastructure and human required for Covid management, we have fully prepared. We are 100 percent prepared for both".

"I am mentioning human resources, because in case the third wave strikes, then whatever training required as far as human resources go, like doctors, staff for para medical staff, even as far as ambulances go, we are ready. The network which needs to be readied in this sector, we have prepared throughout Goa," Sawant also said.

--IANS

maya/in