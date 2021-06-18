With Delta, new virus mutant out there, caution has to continue: Vijayan

With regards to opening of religious places, a final decision will be taken on Tuesday, he said.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 18 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday noted that the Delta variant of coronavirus and its new mutant are there, hence utmost caution has to be exercised by all and there should be no callous attitude shown post the easing of lockdown norms.

Since Thursday, there has been a graded lifting of lockdown, depending on the incidence of Covid cases in each local body in the state.

The state has been divided into four categories based on the test positivity rate and on Friday, there were six local bodies with a test positivity rate of above 30 per cent.

"There has been a talk of a third wave and experts points out that it could affect our children. We have made elaborate arrangements in all hospitals to ensure that proper paediatric care facilities are there, but there need be no fear about it. We are only making things ready," added Vijayan.

He said that on Friday, 11,361 people turned Covid positive after 1,11,124 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and there were 1,07,682 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, 12,147 people turned negative, taking the total cured to 26,65,354.

Vijayan also pointed out that 40 per cent of Kerala population has been given the first dose.

"Depending on the arrival of vaccines, it will be given to all. All should ensure that there should be no crowding at vaccination centres," he said.

He also pointed out that so far there were 73 cases of black fungus in the state, of which 53 still under treatment, while 15 patients died.

"There have been reports of people disobeying the directives of the police besides there are cases of people who are under quarantine walking out. Both these will not be tolerated and very strict action will be taken against the lawbreakers," said Vijayan.

Vijayan also warned of strict action against those educational institutions which are harassing students who have not paid the fees and are not allowing them to take part in online classes.

