With eyes on polls, AAP takes forward free electricity formula to Goa (Analysis)

AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was on a two-day visit to Goa, said each family in the state will get up to 300 units electricity free per month if his party is voted to power in the state Assembly elections.

The elections to the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly are scheduled in February next year.

The AAP, which has been presenting itself as a political alternative in the state, on Wednesday, made four promises, all related to electricity.

Addressing a press conference in Goa, Kejriwal announced each household will avail the benefit of free electricity up to 300 units per month, old electricity bills to be waived completely, free electricity for agriculture purposes and the fourth and the last -- 24 hours electricity without a single power cut.

Kejriwal's statement was almost reiterating what he promised recently to two other poll-bound states -- Punjab and Uttarakhand.

"I am announcing our tested formula of free electricity observing the need of the people in the state. AAP's volunteers are visiting dodo-to-door to know the grievances of people and it has found that people in Goa are fed up with haphazard electricity bills every month," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said despite Goa being a power-surplus state, there are frequent power-cuts and people are having a tough time to pay their electricity bills amid this Covid -19 pandemic.

"If people in Delhi can get free electricity, then why not free power for people in Goa. In Delhi around 73 per cent households are getting the benefit of free electricity and if AAP came into power in Goa, around 87 per cent households will get the same benefit" he reiterated.

Kejriwal slammed both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, saying both the parties have ruled the state alternatively but have done nothing for the people of the state.

Kejriwal concluded saying that he has made four promises, which are his commitments and will go back to the state next month with some more announcements.

Kejriwal, who reached Goa on Tuesday to review party preparation for the upcoming Assembly polls, held a series of meetings with state party leaders and volunteers.

Sources in AAP confirmed that he also met with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) chief Deepak Dhavalikar and his brother Sudin at a city hotel, sparking talks of a possible alliance ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

The MGP was part of the BJP-led ruling alliance in the state, but it broke the alliance after two of its MLAs "defected" to the BJP in a midnight move ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

