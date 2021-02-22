With over 600 jabs, AIIIMS breaks its own vaccination record

It inoculated 633 people, the highest at a site in the national capital so far, officials told IANS.

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday set a new record for the maximum number of Covid vaccinations in a day across 306 immunisation sites.

Having vaccinated 600 beneficiaries on February 18, which was the highest in the city so far, the apex medical institute broke its own record on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a high number of vaccinations on Monday as well. Coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to 27,219 beneficiaries, the highest the city achieved so far. This is the second consecutive day when the inoculation figures crossed 25,000 in the national capital, according to data shared by officials.

This includes 5,459 who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace. Meanwhile, 8 minor cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported, officials said.

The officials said that the Monday's figure improved by 1,109 beneficiaries from last session which happened on Saturday. The city had recorded 26,110 vaccinations that day.

The vaccination drive, started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week.

On Friday, 24,321 persons in total had received jabs while the figure was 24,417 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 15,337 beneficiaries got the shots in total, with an overall turnout of about 51 per cent spread across 300 vaccination centres, according to official data.

The national capital has covered 1,35,034 healthcare workers so far which is 51.9 per cent of the total eligible for the vaccination while it has 1,71,079 frontline workers, whose percentage stands at 48.9 per cent of the total registered for the immunisation.

As per the guidelines set by the Union Health Ministry, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of four to six weeks.

