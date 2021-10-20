With programme, planning, execution, BJP all set for 2022 UP Assembly polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP is planning campaigns using strategies that yielded victory in the past elections which it calls a 'winning formula'.



The BJP has decided to run a 15-day campaign from October 17 to October 31. Under this campaign, it has been decided to organise 24 different meetings and conferences of other backward classes (OBC), scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST).

For the Uttar Pradesh elections, the government has planned 100 programs to be held in 100 days and a political agenda for the state has been set till January.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Vice President Vijay Bahadur Pathak said, "By taking forward the programs at the district level, we aim to reach every voter, from those who are our voters since we came to the government in 2014, to others. Through such programs, we have connected very well with the voters. It resulted in the party's good performance in small to big elections."

He further said, "In the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, we conducted social conferences and where we communicated the work done by the BJP government through the most influential people of the society. We are following the same winning formula this time for the assembly elections."

"The achievements of the government should reach everyone. We have been working towards those people belonging to the SC/ST as well as the OBC sections. We have identified these voters. This conference is being held to connect with those who form the major part of the society," said Pathak.

Pathak stated that communicating with the public is a very important aspect, adding that the BJP in the last four and a half years has conducted outreach programmes to communicate with people of all sections of the society.

"All these conferences are being organized in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Big leaders and ministers of BJP will be attending these conferences. Prominent leaders in the party of all castes will also call out to the voters," he added.

From October 17 to October 20, a conference was held for the people of the Kumhar community including Prajapati, Balmiki, Kurmi Pasi, and Rajbhar, at the Panchayat Bhawan of Lucknow.

Several conferences are scheduled to be conducted for people of various castes starting October 21 which will last till October 31. (ANI)