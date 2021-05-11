With record 108 Covid deaths on Tuesday, Andhra on the edge

Chittoor district reported the highest number of deaths (18) on Tuesday, followed by Visakhapatnam (12), and ten deaths each in East Godavari, Guntur, and Vizianagaram districts. Prakasam (9), Nellore (8), Krishna (7), Srikakulam (6) were followed by Anantapur, Kurnool, and West Godavari districts with five deaths each. The lowest number (3) were reported from YSR Kadapa district.

Amaravati, May 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of covid, with the state reporting an all-time high death toll of 108 deaths on Tuesday. The covid tally also continues to hover above the 20,000 mark, with 20,345 new cases reported in the 24 hours ending 10 am, Tuesday.

For the past few days, the state has been consistently reporting daily covid tallies above 20,000.

Following the high number of deaths, the state's cumulative death toll jumped to 8,899 while the cumulative tally of covid cases in the state climbed to 13,22,934.

On Tuesday, two districts reported covid numbers in excess of 2000, while eight districts reported above 1000 cases each, and the remaining three districts had three-digit tallies.

Chittoor reported the highest tally of 2,426 cases, with Visakhapatnam's tally following at 2371. Other districts with high numbers include Anantapur (1,992), Guntur (1,919), YSR Kadapa (1,902), Nellore (1,673), West Godavari (1,549), and East Godavari (1,527), Srikakulam (1,457), and Prakasam (1,130).

So far, the state has conducted 1,75, 14,937 tests.

On Tuesday, 14,502 people recovering from the virus. The cumulative number of recoveries has gone up to 11,18,933.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,95,102.

--IANS

pvn/ash