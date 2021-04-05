With stringent norms, Maha's Covid cases plummet, deaths cross 56K

A day after adding a record 57,074 new patients, the state saw cases came down to 47,288, taking its tally to 30,57,885.

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Spelling relief to the authorities on the first day of stringent norms being clamped, Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases plummeted drastically on Monday though the state death toll crossed the 56,000 mark, health officials said.

Maharashtra's fatalities also dropped to 155, compared with the highest (481) on April 2, taking up the total to 56,033 now - the highest in the country.

The state recovery rate improved marginally, from 83.08 per cent on Sunday to 83.36 per cent, while the death rate worsened from 1.86 per cent a day earlier to 1.83 per cent, and the number of active cases jumped up to 451,375.

After recording a five-digit tally of 11,206 on Sunday, the infections in the country's commercial capital, Mumbai, dropped to 9,879, taking up the city tally to 462,560, while 21 fresh deaths took its toll to 11,800.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - notched a lower figure of new cases, at 17,139, down from 19,942 a day before, taking up the total to 972,452 now, while deaths stood at 20,661.

As the number of youngsters getting hit by Covid increased, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include youth above 25 years in the national vaccination programme.

Of the new fatalities, Nanded saw the most - 23 deaths, followed by 21 in Mumbai, 13 in Nashik, 12 in Jalna, 10 each in Thane and Nagpur, nine deaths in Latur, seven in Raigad, six each in Pune and Solapur, five each in Amravati and Wardha, four in Nandurbar, three each in Ahmednagar, Hingoli, Beed, and Chandrapur, two each in Jalgaon, Satara, Akola, and Yavatmal, and one each in Dhule, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, and Parbhani.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation shot up to 24,16,981, while those in institutional quarantine increased to 20,115.

--IANS

qn/vd