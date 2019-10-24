With UN World Food Programme, Odisha CM aims at combatting malnutrition in tribal areas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Bishow Parajuli, the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) Representative in India on Wednesday said that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's main focus is to provide protein-rich food to tribals to resolve the issue of malnutrition.

In a meeting with Patnaik, Parajuli held discussions on the schemes and programmes running in mutual cooperation in the state related to food, nutrition security, mid-day meal, among others."The Chief Minister's main concern was the malnutrition problem in tribal areas. He asked us to help the state government in resolving the issue and to see the best way to address it within the time. We will work together on that," Parajuli told ANI here.He said that Patnaik highly appreciated the cooperation between the UNWFP and Odisha as both are working together for the last 20 to 30 years.Highlighting the efforts made through the programmes undertaken by the UN and the state, he said, "We are involved in supporting and improving the food security and nutrition in various underdeveloped areas. In the last few years, our focus has been shifted in engaging more states in terms of building their capacity and transforming some of the work bringing international expertise and experiences."Parajuli asserted that the UN is focused on improving the food distribution system and meals and nutrition programmes launched in schools.He said that the issue of climate change was also discussed with Patnaik.Stressing on the need to resolve the issue of hunger, he said, "Recently, the UN World Food Progam launched the global ad campaign on hunger and malnutrition to create more awareness. Sadly, a larger part of the population around the world goes without food. So we really have to address the issues on grounds of humanity."He said that the United Nations' sisters and member states have been told about the sustainable development goal and zero hunger programmes to make the world hunger-free. (ANI)