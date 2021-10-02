  1. Sify.com
  4. Withdraw cases against farmers by RPF: Punjab CM

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Oct 2nd, 2021, 18:00:20hrs
Chandigarh, Oct 2 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday urged the Railway Board Chairman to withdraw the cases registered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) against farmers for staging protests during their agitation.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said the Chief Minister has impressed upon the Railway Board Chairman to take a sympathetic view of the matter and consider the withdrawal of cases against the members of various farmers' organisations.

As part of the ongoing agitation against the farm laws enacted by the Central government, the farmers had staged sit-in protests on railway tracks in Punjab.

--IANS

vg/pgh

