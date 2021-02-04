Withdraw DTC buses given to police, orders Delhi transport dept

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Delhi Transport Department has ordered for the withdrawal of 576 DTC buses put at the disposal of Delhi Police in the wake of vandalism during the ongoing farmers' protest, sources in the Delhi government said on Thursday.

Delhi Transport Corporation's buses have been the main mode of travel for Delhi Police and other security forces to the three entry points at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders ever since farmers rallied there on November 26 last year.