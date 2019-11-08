Withdrawal of Gandhis' SPG cover shocking: Former Goa CM

Panaji, Nov 8 (IANS) Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday expressed shock at the decision of the Union Home Ministry to withdraw Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to the Congress party interim President Sonia Gandhi and her children, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

Kamat, former Chief Minister and senior Congress MLA in his tweet on Friday said: "The decision to remove the SPG cover for Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji, @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi is shocking. It makes the family vulnerable. Let us not forget that two members of the family, former PM's Indiraji & Rajiv Gandhiji were assasinated. @INCGoa @INCIndia".

The SPG cover is accorded to Prime Ministers, former Prime Ministers and their immediate families based on threat perception, which is reviewed regularly by the Home Ministry.