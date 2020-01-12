Withdrawing Stalin's security cover reeks of 'political vendetta', says Puducherry CM

Puducherry [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy slammed the centre for withdrawing CRPF security cover of DMK president MK Stalin and said that it reeks of "political vendetta".

"Withdrawal of Z-plus security cover to Shri #Stalin President #DMK party by Central Govt is clearly a political vendetta exposing him to the security threat. I strongly condemn the act of Shri Narendra Modi Govt," Narayanasamy tweeted on Saturday.



The central security cover of Stalin and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been withdrawn, government sources said on Saturday.

The government has withdrawn the security of these two officers after analysing threat perception. According to sources, the Central Government during assessments found that there is no need to provide central security cover to Stalin and Panneerselvam.

Sources also said that both the leaders will get security cover from local police. (ANI)

