Without RSS, Hindustan wouldn't exist: BJP's Raj chief

Had there been no RSS, there would have been no Hindustan, he told media here.

Hitting out at the Congress, without naming it, he said: "History can't remain hidden and history cannot be confined too. Who divided this nation, who partnered deals with the Mughals and British. Who demolished the Ram Mandir to create an issue of Babri Masjid?"

Poonia said that democracy is safe in India, and the nation, with its honour and self-respect, is shining bright on the world map. RSS is just not a word or an institute but a revolution which can change the nation and the world, he added.

Known as a grass root leader and amongst the favourites of RSS, he had been successful in meeting the goal of enrolling 50 lakh members for the BJP. The first Jat to be BJP's Rajasthan chief, he has been party General Secretary four times. Poonia succeeds Madanlal Saini who passed away earlier this year.