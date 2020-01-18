Witness in molestation case succumbs to injuries in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A witness in a molestation case succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Kanpur on Friday, the police said.

Anant Dev Tiwari, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), said: "Accused in the 2018 molestation case were out on bail. A clash broke out between the accused and the victim's family while the accused were drinking."

"Subsequently, they attacked two witnesses in the case. In the attack, a woman was seriously injured and she succumbed to her injuries," he added. The police official said that our people have been arrested and efforts are to nab the other accused in connection with the case.